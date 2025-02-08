Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $347,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
