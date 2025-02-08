Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $398,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BWXT opened at $114.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.21. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

