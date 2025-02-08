Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $478,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,310,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,375,000 after purchasing an additional 371,267 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $293.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.68 and a 12 month high of $299.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.05 and a 200-day moving average of $280.33.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

