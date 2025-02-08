Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

DMXF stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $823.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.