Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $691,000 Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 97 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.15.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $679.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 175.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $623.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.68 and a 12 month high of $698.67.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total transaction of $12,966,775.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,394 shares in the company, valued at $91,691,508.72. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,179,820.90. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,545 shares of company stock worth $30,721,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

