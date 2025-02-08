Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

TLT stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

