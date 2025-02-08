Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 214,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 68,980 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 126,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,957 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $111.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

