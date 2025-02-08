Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,122,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,075 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 948,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,314,000 after acquiring an additional 476,567 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 752,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,168,000 after acquiring an additional 362,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,809,000 after acquiring an additional 356,196 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 352,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,126,000 after acquiring an additional 194,714 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $100.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $91.95 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

