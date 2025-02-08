Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Graham had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.95%. Graham updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Graham Stock Performance

GHM opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. Graham has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

