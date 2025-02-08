Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Graham had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.95%. Graham updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Graham Stock Performance
GHM opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. Graham has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $52.00.
Graham Company Profile
