Gray Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Gray Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 58,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,783.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.0404 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.