Gray Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Gray Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 58,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,783.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VNQI opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
