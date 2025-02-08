Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.41 and last traded at $42.96. 859,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,425,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,916,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,042,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,406,000. Emory University acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,082,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,491,000.

