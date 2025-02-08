Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 85138086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Great Western Mining Stock Up 6.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a market cap of £1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19.

About Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.

