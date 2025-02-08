Green Energy Stocks To Research – February 06th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, NWTN, Nuvve, and NWTN are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in producing or utilizing environmentally friendly and sustainable sources of energy, such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, or geothermal power. Investing in green energy stocks allows individuals to support companies that are working towards reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change while potentially benefitting from the growth of the renewable energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 52,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.29. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.14. 24,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ:NVVE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.03. 78,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,493. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. NWTN has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Shares of NVVEW stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,297. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Shares of NVVEW stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,297. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

NWTN (NWTNW)

Shares of NWTNW stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,320. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. NWTN has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

Shares of NWTNW stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,320. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. NWTN has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

