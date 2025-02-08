Gregory K. Peters Sells 4,434 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $4,500,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,144,250. This represents a 25.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,013.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,027.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $914.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $787.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.