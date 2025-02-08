Gregory K. Peters Sells 4,434 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $4,500,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,144,250. This represents a 25.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Netflix Stock Performance
Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,013.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,027.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $914.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $787.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
