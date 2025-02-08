Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.12), with a volume of 70000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).
Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Up 2.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of £47.02 million, a PE ratio of -142.71 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.50.
About Grit Real Estate Income Group
We leverage our deep African real estate insights and in-country expertise to offer unique real estate solutions in property development, asset and property management as well as selected co-investment opportunities for qualifying counterparties.
Through our family of partnerships, we find opportunities to drive positive social and environmental change that transcend buildings to the benefit all current stakeholders and generations to come.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grit Real Estate Income Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.