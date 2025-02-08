Hager Investment Management Services LLC Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,870,000. Broadcom accounts for about 6.2% of Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $224.87 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.74.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

