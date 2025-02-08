Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Cut to Moderate Sell at Hsbc Global Res

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLMAF. Citigroup upgraded Halma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
