Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Cut to Moderate Sell at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Halma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Halma Stock Performance

Halma Announces Dividend

Shares of HLMAF stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. Halma has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $38.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $9.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.82%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

