Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Up 22.2% – Should You Buy?

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) shares rose 22.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 259,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 62,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
Hannan Metals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$136.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.
Hannan Metals Company Profile
Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.
See Also
