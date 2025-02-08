Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Up 15.3% – What’s Next?

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.83. 150,728 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 59,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Hannan Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.89 million, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.48.

About Hannan Metals

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

