Head-To-Head Survey: Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) & 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guardian Pharmacy Services and 111″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardian Pharmacy Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 111 $14.66 billion 0.00 -$43.07 million ($4.00) -1.75

Guardian Pharmacy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 111.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

21.3% of 111 shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of 111 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Guardian Pharmacy Services and 111’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardian Pharmacy Services N/A N/A N/A 111 -1.75% N/A -8.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services and 111, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardian Pharmacy Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 111 0 0 0 0 0.00

Guardian Pharmacy Services presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.58%. Given Guardian Pharmacy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Guardian Pharmacy Services is more favorable than 111.

Summary

Guardian Pharmacy Services beats 111 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc., a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About 111

111, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies. The B2B segment includes the sale of pharmaceutical products to pharmacy customers through 1 Drug Mall. The company was founded by Gang Yu and Jun Ling Liu in May 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

