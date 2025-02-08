HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 7570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

HSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 145.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 400,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 234,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

