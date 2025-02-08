Hendershot Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 20,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.26. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

