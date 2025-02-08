Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $298.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $243.35 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $447 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.39 and its 200-day moving average is $285.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.