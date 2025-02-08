Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $301,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Exelon by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,827 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 431.3% during the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 395,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,402,000 after buying an additional 123,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after buying an additional 2,156,259 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.31 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

