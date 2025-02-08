Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading 1.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 2,457,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,408,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

