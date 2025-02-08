Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HI

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HI opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.