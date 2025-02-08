Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.43 and last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 17307987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 5.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,236,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 630,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,258,692.64. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $450,732.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,352.36. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,913 shares of company stock worth $34,303,787 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

