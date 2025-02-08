Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.100-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.6 billion-$40.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.3 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS.
Honeywell International Trading Down 2.0 %
HON traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.52. 6,694,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.11. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
