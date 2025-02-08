Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.100-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.6 billion-$40.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.3 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.0 %

HON traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.52. 6,694,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.11. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.86.

Read Our Latest Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.