HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.94, Zacks reports. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 24.17%.
HOYA Trading Down 3.8 %
HOCPY opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.04. HOYA has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $148.27. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.59.
HOYA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HOYA
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.