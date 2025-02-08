HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.94, Zacks reports. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 24.17%.

HOYA Trading Down 3.8 %

HOCPY opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.04. HOYA has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $148.27. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.59.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.