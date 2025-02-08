H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.

H&R Block has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

