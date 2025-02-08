Hsbc Global Res Downgrades Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) to Hold

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $69.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

