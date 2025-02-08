Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

HUBG traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

