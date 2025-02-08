Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Raised by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Humana by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Humana by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 1,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Humana from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.68.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $274.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.