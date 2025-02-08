HUMBL Extends Deadline for Company Name Change in Amendment to Asset Purchase Agreement**HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) recently announced its entry into an Amendment to Asset Purchase Agreement with WSCG, Inc. (“WSCG”) and WSCG HUMBL, SPV. The effecti

*

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read HUMBL’s 8K filing here.

About HUMBL

(Get Free Report)

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce company, operates a platform connects consumers, business, and governments in the digital economy in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Commercial. The company offers HUMBL Wallet, that enables users to have full control of their online identity, digital assets, and digital keys; HUMBL Search Engine that allows customers to search for articles, news, images, video, and other, as well as allows consumers to search for verified merchandise and tickets; HUMBL Tickets, which offers secondary tickets to various of live events; HUMBL Authentics, to pair authenticated buyers and sellers in verified and digital commerce; and HUMBL Social, a user-verified social media platforms.

Featured Articles