Huntington Bancshares’ (HBAN) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBAN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

