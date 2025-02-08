Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching – February 07th

Air Products and Chemicals, Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, Linde, and Energy Transfer are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares in companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or use of hydrogen as an energy source. These companies may be focused on developing hydrogen fuel cells, infrastructure for hydrogen fueling stations, or other technologies related to the hydrogen economy. Investing in hydrogen stocks is a way for individuals or institutions to participate in the growth of the hydrogen industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Shares of APD traded down $16.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.56. 4,060,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,714,477. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $481.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average is $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.56. 15,229,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,576,133. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $456.12. The stock had a trading volume of 706,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Linde has a 52-week low of $410.69 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.48 and its 200 day moving average is $453.49. The firm has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of ET traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,127,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,217,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69.

