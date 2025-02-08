i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 3.59%. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.250 EPS.

i3 Verticals Stock Up 9.9 %

i3 Verticals stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $946.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 17,577 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $444,346.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,000. The trade was a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

