IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $4.92 Million Investment in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 237,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $1,224,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

