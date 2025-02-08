IMC Chicago LLC Raises Stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,249 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $9,170,000. Selway Asset Management grew its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,123,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

