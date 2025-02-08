Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $59.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

