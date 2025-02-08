ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.11 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.59 ($0.06). Approximately 7,864,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 22,321,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

ImmuPharma Stock Up 23.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.95. The company has a market cap of £20.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.00 and a beta of 1.53.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

