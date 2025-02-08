Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Financial Analysis

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust -0.03% -0.01% N/A Federal Realty Investment Trust 24.67% 10.01% 3.47%

Volatility & Risk

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 127.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Independence Realty Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 1 11 0 2.92

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $20.86, indicating a potential upside of 4.70%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $124.17, indicating a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $660.98 million 6.78 -$17.23 million N/A N/A Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.13 billion 8.13 $236.99 million $3.44 32.27

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Independence Realty Trust on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

