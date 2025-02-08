Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Sells $710,355.28 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 63,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $710,355.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,311,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,204.15. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Christopher Harborne sold 14,970 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $173,502.30.

On Thursday, January 30th, Christopher Harborne sold 7,086 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $79,150.62.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Christopher Harborne sold 69,599 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $780,204.79.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Christopher Harborne sold 98,600 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $1,066,852.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Christopher Harborne sold 10,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $101,600.00.

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 29.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

