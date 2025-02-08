Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 131,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 37,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Inomin Mines Stock Down 20.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.97.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.