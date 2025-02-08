Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 131,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 37,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Inomin Mines Trading Down 20.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.97.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

