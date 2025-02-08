Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.91, for a total transaction of $2,534,696.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares in the company, valued at $93,783,777.16. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.20, for a total value of $2,473,417.60.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.01, for a total value of $2,138,091.48.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $2,108,842.84.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $1,996,537.60.

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total transaction of $1,882,801.72.

On Friday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $3,871,470.80.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $1,934,145.80.

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $2,026,342.60.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $1,925,561.96.

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,917.56.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $314.28 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $324.37. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of -234.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,588,000 after purchasing an additional 131,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,679,000 after purchasing an additional 150,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.