Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells 622 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.3 %

CW opened at $354.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.90 and its 200-day moving average is $339.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $224.18 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

