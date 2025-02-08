Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $22,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,760. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $70,167.50.

On Friday, January 3rd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $25,040.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 900 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $20,259.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,350 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $74,202.50.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $130,672.50.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELVN stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,889. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.03. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELVN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enliven Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 1,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

