Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Sells 2,431 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.66, for a total value of C$23,476.17.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$87,552.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 25,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.87 per share, with a total value of C$96,840.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 796 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,779.05.

TSE FRX opened at C$9.02 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.65 and a twelve month high of C$15.20. The stock has a market cap of C$246.79 million, a PE ratio of 90.20 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 8.02.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:FRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.10). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6037736 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

