Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Sells 2,431 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.66, for a total value of C$23,476.17.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 6th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$87,552.00.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 25,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.87 per share, with a total value of C$96,840.00.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 796 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,779.05.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

TSE FRX opened at C$9.02 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.65 and a twelve month high of C$15.20. The stock has a market cap of C$246.79 million, a PE ratio of 90.20 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 8.02.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.10). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6037736 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

